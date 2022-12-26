Enemy is conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut and Lyman areas, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 12/26/2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! The 306th day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues. During the day, the enemy launched 19 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The threat of enemy air and missile strikes remains on the entire territory of Ukraine.

The occupiers continue to focus their efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Lyman directions, in the Kupiansk, Avdiivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions - they are trying to improve the tactical position. The enemy is defending in the Novopavlivsk and Kherson directions.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the direction of Slobozhansk, the districts of Staritsa, Ohirtsevo, Vovchansk, and Ridkodub of the Kharkiv region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy inflicted fire damage in the areas of more than 20 settlements. Among them are Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Tabaivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region; Ploschanka and Dibrova in the Luhansk region and Torske in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy shelled the areas of more than 30 settlements. In particular, these are Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, New York, Avdiivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, Prechistivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka in Donetsk region came under fire from the occupiers.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled more than 15 settlements with tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery. Among them are Novopil in the Donetsk region and Olhivske, Malynivka, Dorozhnianka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novandriivka and Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy continues artillery shelling of populated areas along the right bank of the Dnipro River. In particular, the civilian infrastructure of Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Respublikanets, Novokaire, Tomarine, Tiahinka, Mykilske, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, and Kherson was affected.

On December 24, the Defense Forces struck the area where the enemy's manpower was concentrated near the Polovinkino Starobilsk district of the Luhansk region. The occupiers lost up to 150 dead and wounded servicemen. On December 25, the invaders lost up to 50 soldiers killed and up to 100 wounded in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region. About 5 units of military equipment of various types were also destroyed.

The enemy continues to use the network of civilian healthcare facilities in the temporarily occupied territory to treat wounded servicemen of the Russian occupation forces and mercenaries of private military companies. Thus, up to 300 wounded representatives of the "Wagner" PMC are being treated in the village of Bilovodsk, Starobilsk district, Luhansk region. In addition, in Pervomaisk, on the territory of the so-called "military hospital", deployed on the basis of a multidisciplinary lyceum, up to 300 occupiers who were injured in the area of the city of Bakhmut are also being treated.

In the settlement of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian invaders intensified administrative and police measures. Military personnel, together with local collaborators, search for patriotic Ukrainian citizens, check personal laptops and phones, and search residences.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the area of concentration of the enemy, and our units of missile forces and artillery hit 4 control points and 6 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower.

Believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff.