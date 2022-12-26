Russian propaganda demonizes West in order to present its war crimes as forced defense - Poland’s special services

Russian propagandists "demonize" the West in their media in order to justify the war crimes of the Russian Federation and present it as "defensive" actions.

This was stated by Stanislav Zharyn, the Commissioner of the Government for the Security of the Information Space of Poland, Censor.NET reports with reference to LIGA.

Zharyn stated that Russia's information activity is constantly directed at the West, and Russian propaganda centers try to show that the West is evil, confrontational politics, war-seeking, tolerance for double standards and Russophobia. He emphasized that the Kremlin-controlled media has been conducting anti-Western propaganda for years, and now it is mostly embedded in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to Russia's theses, Zharin noted, the West supports Ukraine and the "Banderivites from Kyiv", because with the help of "fascists" it allegedly indirectly wants to fight against "peace-loving Moscow". "The Kremlin wants to convince the public that the "special operation" being conducted in Ukraine is a necessity arising from the feeling of Russia's encirclement and the increasing threat from the West," said a representative of the Polish special services.

He added that Moscow's "demonization" of the West allows the Russians to justify Moscow's criminal activity, which is presented as a "defensive" action.