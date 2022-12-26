Ukraine plans to hold summit on peace formula by end of February with participation of UN Secretary General Guterres - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the Ukrainian government expects to hold a summit on the "peace formula" by the end of February 2023. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seen as a possible mediator.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

The Foreign Minister told The Associated Press that the Ukrainian government would like to hold the summit by the end of February, approximately on the anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"The UN could be the best platform for holding this summit, because it is not about doing a favor to any country. It is about involving everyone in the initiative," Kuleba said.

When asked whether they would invite Russia to the summit, the Minister said that first this country should be brought to justice for war crimes, for example, in an international court.

On the role of Guterres, Kuleba said: "He has proven himself as an effective mediator and an effective negotiator, and most importantly, as a principled and honest person. Therefore, we would welcome his active participation".

Read more: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is preparing to officially raise issue of Russia’s right to be member of UN and Security Council, - Kuleba

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also reiterated that Russia is not really ready for negotiations. "They regularly say that they are ready for negotiations, which is not true, because everything they do on the battlefield proves the opposite," Kuleba said.

At the same time, the Minister noted that every war ends diplomatically. "Every war ends as a result of actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table," he added.