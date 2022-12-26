Kuleba: US has developed special plan to prepare Patriot missile system for use in Ukraine in less than 6 months

The U.S. government has developed a special plan to prepare a battery of Patriot surface-to-air missiles for operation in Ukraine in less than six months.

This was stated by Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

According to the minister in an interview with The Associated Press, the US government has developed a special plan to prepare the Patriot missile battery for operation in Ukraine in less than six months, although training usually takes up to a year.

As a reminder, the $1.85 billion package of U.S. military aid to Ukraine announced on December 21 includes the provision of one battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile system with ammunition.

The US Department of Defense predicts that the Ukrainian military will need several months to properly prepare to work with the system.

