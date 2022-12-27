Russian occupiers decided to deport residents of Enerhodar - National Resistance Center

The enemy continues to "evacuate" residents of the temporarily occupied settlements, this time they decided to deport residents of Enerhodar.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ, referring to National Resistance Center at the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Russians deliberately initiate humanitarian crises in the temporarily occupied territories, removing state institutions from there, closing hospitals and pharmacies in order to make the life of the locals unbearable. At the same time, the residents are ideologically pumped about the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and "further destruction and repression". Instead, residents are offered to leave and promised monetary compensation.

In fact, the Russians aim to change the demographic composition of the population, and create a propaganda picture of residents "fleeing" from Ukraine.

Thus, now the occupiers are preparing for the "evacuation" from Enerhodar. For this purpose, the local nuclear power plant, which was seized by the Russians, should prepare buses. People are planned to be taken to Dzhankoy (Crimea). At the beginning, the "evacuation" is voluntary, but usually later the occupiers practice forced eviction.

It should be noted that at the same time the Russians closed the checkpoint in Vasylivka (Zaporizhzhia region), from where the residents of the temporary occupied territories were leaving for the government-controlled territories of Ukraine. This shows that Russians are not interested in the fate of people. The main thing for the enemy is to ensure the deportation of Ukrainians," the statement reads.