Repair of damage to Nord Stream will cost at least $500 million - The New York Times

According to The New York Times, Nord Stream AG, which is the operator of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines damaged in September, has begun a preliminary assessment of the cost of repairing the pipes and resuming gas supplies.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

One estimate for repairing Nord Stream puts the cost of repairs at an amount that starts at around $500 million, the source said. In addition, Russian representatives are studying how long the damaged gas pipelines can withstand exposure to salty sea water.

As you know, many European countries believe that Moscow is involved in the explosions at Nord Stream, although no evidence of this has been publicly announced.

The New York Times notes that the incident did not bring Russia unambiguous benefits, as it still has to pay Ukraine for gas transit, can no longer use the argument of cheap blue fuel to influence Germany and will be forced to spend money on the repair of Nord Stream. At the same time, due to the sabotage of gas pipelines, gas prices in Europe will rise at least until the spring of 2023, which could prompt European countries to push Ukraine to negotiate a quick end to the war.

"The fact that one of the Nord Stream 2 pipes remains intact also means that in the face of an energy crisis, Germany may reverse course and allow that pipe to start pumping gas," the NYT adds.

Watch more: First photos and videos of ruptured "Nord Stream" pipeline at bottom of sea have appeared. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As a reminder, on the night of September 26, gas leaks occurred on one of the Nord Stream 2 lines southeast of the island of Bornholm, as well as on both Nord Stream lines. Denmark, Sweden and Norway agree that the leaks were caused by pipeline explosions.