Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 8 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 6 settlements in the Donetsk region and 2 in the Luhansk region.

Thus, the three hundred and seventh day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 2 missile strikes and fired 44 rounds from multiple rocket launchers.

At the same time, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka settlements in the Luhansk region and Diliivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Vesele, Mariinka, and Pobeda in the Donetsk region.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, the enemy maintains a military presence along the state border, and no signs of the formation of his offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk direction, the Vyntorivka, Manukhivka, Ryzhivka, and Vorozhba districts of the Sumy region were shelled.

In the Slobozhansk direction, areas of the settlements of Hlyboke, Krasne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, and Kupiansk of the Kharkiv region were affected by the fire.

In the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the areas of Berestove, Tavilzhanka, Tabaiivka, Krokhmalne, and Pershotravneve settlements in the Kharkiv region with tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Kolomiychikha, Pershotravneve, and Ploschanka in Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Torske, Dibrova and Hryhorivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy inflicted fire damage in the areas of more than 25 settlements. In particular, these are Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region were affected.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the districts of Temyrivka, Olhivske, Poltavka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, and Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia region were shelled with mortars and barrel artillery.

In the Kherson direction, the civilian infrastructure of Beryslav, Vesele, Sadove, Antonivka, and Stanislav settlements of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson were damaged by the shelling of the occupiers.

On December 25, our soldiers struck a concentration of Russian invaders near Novobilozerka, Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia Region. The losses of the enemy are up to 100 soldiers dead and wounded. Among them are 15 employees of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the area where the occupiers were concentrated.

At the same time, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 4 control points and 6 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower.