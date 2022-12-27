Putin did not offer to negotiate with Ukraine, - ISW

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not offer to hold talks with Ukraine on December 25, contrary to some reports.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to analysts, Putin said in a televised interview that he did not believe the war was approaching a "dangerous edge" and noted that Russia had no choice but to continue to protect its citizens, before saying that Russia was "ready to negotiations with all parties" involved in the conflict.

"Putin has not directly stated that Russia is ready to conduct direct negotiations with Ukraine, instead maintaining his false narrative that Ukraine, which he simply called the 'other side', violated Russia's diplomatic actions before the invasion," the report said.

ISW notes that Putin's statement on December 25 is part of a targeted information campaign aimed at misleading the West and pushing Ukraine to make previous concessions.

Analysts also believe that the Kremlin did not publish the full transcript of Putin's interview on its official website, as it usually does, likely to help distort Putin's full statement.

