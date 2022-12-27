Last day, main battles took place on line Svatove - Kreminna and near Bakhmut, - ISW

On Monday, Russian and Ukrainian troops continued their offensive on the Svatove-Kreminna line in the Luhansk region.

This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for December 26, Censor.NET informs.

"Ukrainian sources report that Ukrainian troops are fighting near Kreminnaya. Russian sources claimed that Russian troops achieved limited success northeast of Bakhmut. Russian forces continued ground attacks on the western outskirts of Donetsk," the summary says.

With reference to Ukrainian military officials, it is noted that Russian forces may concentrate some unspecified forces for offensive or demonstration operations in the Zaporizhzhia region and that Russian forces are trying to conduct small combat reconnaissance operations to enter the right-bank Kherson region.

"Russia continues its efforts to strengthen control over the occupied territories in Ukraine through the manipulation of citizenship procedures," ISW reports.

Ukrainian strikes on legitimate military facilities far in the rear of the Russian Federation caused a negative reaction in the Russian pro-war community, analysts note.

"Prominent voices in the pro-war media space are likely to continue to use alleged attacks on Russia's internal security to criticize Russia's military capabilities and leadership and call for escalation against Ukraine," the report said.

ISW also reports that Russian officials and nationalists have begun to criticize the Kremlin's lenient policies on migration and passporting of migrants from Central Asia.