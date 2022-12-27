Russians have changed tactics of using Iranian drones, - OC "South"

The Russian occupiers have changed the tactics of using Iranian drones against Ukraine. They are trying to help them, where the Ukrainian air defense is located.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokeswoman for the Operational Command "South", told about this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

Humeniuk emphasized that the change in the tactics of the Russians regarding the use of "Shaheds" is evidenced by the fact that the invaders use drones from the second batch not as often as those that were received first.

"They are trying to use them to detect air defenses. The first wave is aimed at exactly that. And then the next shock wave is already coming," Humeniuk said.

She clarified that the mass launch of Iranian drones, when several dozen of them fly at once, is aimed at identifying the location of Ukrainian air defense systems.

"That is why we emphasize again and again - there is no need to say where and when the anti-aircraft fire was triggered," said the spokeswoman of the OC "South".