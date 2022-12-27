After explosions at Engels airfield, Russians dispersed aviation, but threat of massive shelling did not pass, - Air Force

The Russians dispersed the planes from Engels airfield after yesterday’s explosions. Therefore, the activity of enemy aviation was significantly reduced in the evening.

This was reported by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

According to him, a certain number of planes still remain at that airfield.

"After yesterday's events, we can see that the planes are scattered there, strategic aviation, in particular, we are talking about the Engels airfield. Of course, there are still a certain number of planes there, but many of them have already been relocated to different airfields that can receive, maintain, service them... After these events, in the evening, the activity of enemy aviation was significantly reduced," Ignat said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the threat of massive missile fire has not passed, and perhaps the Russians have only made certain adjustments to their plans.

"The president and senior military leadership emphasize that the threat has not passed, the occupiers have not abandoned their insidious intentions, perhaps during the New Year holidays or on some other dates, to still hit our infrastructure. Therefore, we must constantly prepare, follow the recommendations of the authorities," the spokesman said.

Read more: Russia continues to produce Iskanders, Kalibrs, X-101, but not at such pace - Air Force