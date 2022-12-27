Group of Ukrainian defenders died on territory of Russian Federation during execution of task. LIST

During the execution of a combat mission on the territory of Russia, four Ukrainian soldiers died: Yurii Horovets, Maksym Mykhaylov, Taras Karpiuk, and Bohdan Liahov.

On Monday, December 26, Russian propagandists reported on the "liquidated Ukrainian subversive group on the border with the Bryansk region.

Yurii Horovets was born on June 14, 1988.

"He went to fight for Ukraine immediately after the start of Russian aggression in 2014. He passed through Ilovaisk and defended Mariupol. A successful saboteur. This was far from his first intelligence outing. According to the Russians, he was the head of a sabotage group," the publication notes.





Yurii Horovets

In February 2021, activists picketed the office of the "NASH" TV channel, accusing it and its owner of working for the Russian Federation and demanding that the channel be closed.

The investigation claimed that during those events, Horovets tried to take the microphone from the reporter of the "Nash" channel, Oleksii Palchunov, and allegedly punched him several times in the face. If found guilty, he faced 5 years behind bars.

The spokesman of the General Staff, Andriy Kovalev, said: "In the Ukrainian nationalist movement, he was a legendary man. A nationalist, a principled practicing Orthodox Christian, a theologian. To understand the level of his faith in God, just one illustration is needed. Among practicing Christians and patriots, he earned the nickname - " Saint". This proves a lot.

Maksym Mykhaylov was born on August 24, 1990.







Maxim Mykhaylov

"Maxim Nepiypyvo was a true friend. Very colorful, always in trousers, an embroidered jacket, and with a Cossack pipe. About how many enemies you killed, legends will be made, as well as about how many girls' hearts you broke.

Maxim went to the Kuban even before the Maidan, to organize protests in the Russian Federation," recalls Oleksii Svynarenko, leader of the NGO "National Resistance".

Taras Karpiuk was born on August 30, 1990.





Taras Karpiuk

He was one of the first to go to war in 2014. He was wounded in close contact with the enemy near Ilovaisk. Taras was treated for a long time. After the start of a full-scale war, he went to the front.

Bohdan Liahov was born on February 11, 2003.





Bohdan Liahov

A brother who served in another military unit remembers Bohdan: "Since the beginning of the war, the nineteen-year-old boy started fighting. He immediately volunteered for a sabotage group. You can imagine the number of successful operations since February... We talked to him from time to time. The guy is extremely brave. He was always called up as a volunteer. And although due to his young age, he complained that he was often not taken on the most difficult tasks, Apollo was happy. He was considered brilliantly capable because he showed some of the best results in physical and tactical training. All his comrades believed that war was his calling."

