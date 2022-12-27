Family of 8 was shot in occupied Makiivka, including 4 children, youngest was 1 year old, - Russian media. VIDEO

A family of 8 people, including 4 children, was shot dead in the temporarily occupied Makiivka of the Donetsk region.

The so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs" of the occupiers stated that on December 26 at 9:15 p.m., the duty unit of the "Chervonohvardiysk DO of the Makiivka police" received a report about the discovery of the corpses of 8 people, including four minors, on the territory of one of the homesteads.

According to Russian mass media, the youngest victim was 1 year old.

RIA Novosti writes that the "Interception" plan was announced. Later, the occupiers reported that they had detained three suspects.

"On suspicion of murder, 3 previously convicted residents of the Kalininsky micro-district were detained, they gave evidence. According to them, they committed the crime for selfish motives," the propaganda publication notes.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR said that they could face a "higher punishment".

The victim said in the video that his daughter, grandson, his father-in-law, two daughters of the father-in-law, and two grandsons of the father-in-law were killed. At the same time, they "just shot" without the intention of robbing.

"They didn't want to rob. They didn't take the gold. There was a gold chain on the daughter - no one took it off. They just shot and left. And the car was taken away," he said.

At the same time, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, believes that "the occupiers are not telling a lot of details.

"First of all, the murder had an overtly nationalist character. The murdered family is of Roma nationality. Secondly, all of the murderers have bullet wounds to the head from close range.

All the public sources of the people of Makeev reported (in fact directly stated) that the crime was committed by the military. Regarding "Wagner", a logical assumption, but only an assumption.

Having spent almost a night monitoring public sources and working with insiders, our team can state that the murder really took place and was committed by several non-humans in military uniform. However, based on the rich experience of Mariupol during the occupation, the Russians, as always, cover up the crime of the Russians.



Logically, this is only the beginning. Further, not only in the occupied territories. Having recruited non-humans and criminals, neo-Nazis, and other human garbage to the front, soon Moscow itself will be suffocated by such violent crimes. When sociopaths are given weapons and impunity, the end is always predictable," he explained.