In 11 months, production of metallurgical products collapsed by 70%

In Ukraine, the decline in the production of both steel and iron ore accelerated. According to the results of 11 months of 2022, the production of cast iron collapsed by 68.4%, steel – by 68.6%, and rolled products – by 70.1%. The situation is even worse in November: then only 313,000 tons of steel were produced - this is 82% less than in the same period of 2021. The monthly production of iron ore products fell by more than 90% in autumn compared to pre-war times.

The Center's experts note that the problems in the metallurgical sector were affected by logistics problems, interruptions in the supply of electricity, and the drop in product prices on world markets.

In particular, due to the blocking of sea ports, Ukrainian manufacturers lost access to part of the markets, and logistics services increased in price by 3-4 times, which made Ukrainian products uncompetitive.

"Before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, 60% of iron ore, 80% of iron and steel products were exported through sea ports. With the beginning of hostilities, Ukrainian ports were blocked by the Russian military fleet, and the main export route became railway transport. At the same time, from May to September 2022, Ukrzaliznytsia " introduced 16 conventions for the transportation of MMC products, with the aim of reducing queues at the border. In addition, since July 1 of this year, the railway operator has increased tariffs for freight transportation by 70%, which has become a significant factor in the growth of logistics costs. As a result, metallurgical enterprises report an increase in costs on the transportation of products by railway transport to Europe is more than 4 times compared to the pre-war period," analysts indicate.

In addition, the destruction of the energy infrastructure due to the Russian missile attacks causes a disconnection from the power supply of metallurgical and mining enterprises. Thus, on November 24, PJSC "ArcelorMittal Kryvi Rih" announced a critical limitation of electricity consumption and a temporary stop of most production processes until the stabilization of energy supply in the country. And the Ferrexpo company reported that, based on the results of October-December 2022, it reduced the production of pellets by 64.2% due to the forced shutdown of capacities due to power outages.

"Currently, there is a risk of a complete stoppage of production in the industry, which could lead to a humanitarian disaster in the regions where MMC enterprises operate. In the event of an energy collapse, according to GMK Center estimates, in 2023 the production of iron ore products could fall by 88% compared to 2022- m, but in the case of stabilization of the energy system, the rate of decline may slow down to 58%," analysts indicate.

Obviously, according to the results of 2022, the Ukrainian MMC will show a significant drop in production and exports. And the results of work in 2023 will directly depend on solving energy supply problems, so that enterprises can receive such volumes of electricity that would allow them to resume production, as well as solving logistical issues, in particular, unblocking sea ports for the export of metallurgical products.