If Saakashvili dies in prison, Georgia will not be admitted to EU, - Member of European Parliament Saryusz-Wolski

Georgia’s accession to the European Union is directly related to the case of the former president of this country, a citizen of Ukraine, Mikheil Saakashvili.

This was stated by Polish diplomat and member of the European Parliament Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Georgia Online".

"The parallels between Saakashvili's case and Georgia's accession to the European Union are of fundamental importance. They are inseparable. The European Parliament will never support Georgia's accession to the European Union if the ex-president dies in prison," Jacek-Volskyi said.

It will be recalled that on November 20, Saakashvili's lawyer stated that his client was poisoned after his arrest. The Georgia Penitentiary Service says it has seen no evidence of poisoning. After that, the lawyer provided the opinion of an American doctor who analyzed samples of Saakashvili's hair and nails. The conclusion confirms that the ex-president has heavy metal poisoning and addiction to medical drugs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asks Georgia to release Saakashvili for treatment abroad.