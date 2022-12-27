Lukashenko and Putin met in museum

Russian and Belarusian dictators Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting at the Russian Museum in St. Petersburg. This is their tenth meeting since the beginning of the year.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

Putin and Lukashenko held talks under the paintings in one of the halls of the Russian Museum.

Putin called it "communication in beautiful interiors." A working breakfast was also organized in the museum.

According to Alexander Lukashenko, he discussed many issues with the President of Russia late the night before, and "many dots over the "and" were placed."

Read more: Russian Federation transferred parts of tank army to Belarus, - British intelligence

"We are continuing our Minsk dialogue, it mainly concerned the economy," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Russian Interfax.

As the "Pul Pervogo" Telegram channel, close to Lukashenko's press service, wrote, the leaders of the CIS countries at the informal summit in St. Petersburg were presented with "club rings" with New Year's greetings, specially prepared for the meeting.

In addition to Lukashenko and Putin, the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Armenia took part in the meeting in St. Petersburg.