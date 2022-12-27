In Mykolaiv region, mine exploded and was nailed to shore

In the Mykolaiv region, a sea mine exploded near the village of Kobleve, which was nailed to the shore.

This was announced by the chief of the police of the Mykolaiv region, Serhii Shaikhet, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"An enemy mine was discovered by the police in Koblevo today. It was brought to the shore by a storm and exploded. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Shaikhet wrote.

Read more: About 30% of Ukraine’s territory needs demining - Interior Ministry

He also added that there are a lot of such dangerous objects, so you have to be vigilant and not expose yourself and your loved ones to danger.