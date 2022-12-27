Abou thousand Crimean Tatars left for Turkey after Russia announced mobilization - Ankara

After Russia announced mobilization, including on the territory of the occupied Crimea, about a thousand Crimean Tatars left the peninsula for Turkey.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Yasin Serim informed about this, Censor.NET informswith reference to the Representation of the President of Ukraine in ARC.

"Mr. Serim noted in particular that since the beginning of the announcement of criminal mobilization on the territory of the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea, about 1,000 Crimean Tatars have forcibly left for Turkey," the report says.

Permanent representative Tamila Tasheva met with the deputy minister as part of her visit to Turkey. She called to support the "peace formula" proposed by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The parties also discussed the issue of political prisoners. This topic remains on the agenda for Turkey as part of its contacts with the Russian Federation.