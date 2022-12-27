If USA stops giving money and weapons to Ukraine, then war will stop, - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn believes that Ukrainians can fight as long as the United States supports them with weapons and money.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Euro Integration, he stated this in a Christmas interview.

According to him, this year was the most dangerous in the last thirty years. And Hungary faced the danger of being drawn into the war in Ukraine, while rising energy prices are also pushing the country in a dangerous direction.

Orbán confirmed Hungary's position that a cease-fire is necessary in the war, followed by peace talks.

"Ukraine can continue fighting only as long as the USA supports them with money and weapons. If the Americans want peace, then there will be peace," he said.

Regarding Hungary's position, he noted that Hungary is "pro-Hungarian".

"Our answer to the question of whether we are on the good or bad side of history is that we are on the Hungarian side of history. ... We support and help Ukraine, we are interested in the survival of a sovereign Ukraine, and we are interested in so that Russia does not pose a threat to the security of Europe. But we are not interested in giving up all our economic relations with Russia," concluded Orban.