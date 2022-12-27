Formation of necessary offensive group is not observed in Belarus, - SBS

Border guards currently do not note the creation of an offensive group in Belarus, which would be ready to carry out an invasion from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Service Andriy Demchenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The creation of the necessary offensive group, which would be ready by now to carry out an invasion from the territory of Belarus, is not noted. Belarus and Russia are constantly inciting the situation ... by demonstrating joint training measures of military units, including maneuvers to move equipment, check the combat readiness of the troops, and the continued expansion of the regional grouping of troops of the so-called allied state. However, their numerical composition does not change, as does the nature of actions. The units change on a rotational basis," he explained.

According to Demchenko, the border units and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which strengthen the border with Belarus, are ready for any development.

Also, he added, the SBS has increased defensive positions along the state border and the border, and works on engineering and fortification are ongoing.

Demchenko emphasized that the units of the Defense Forces are constantly practicing cooperation measures. The territory is mined, the system of video surveillance and remote control is strengthened, and drones are used for monitoring. Such measures take place along the entire length of the border with Belarus, from Volyn to the Chernihiv region.

"Ukraine is well aware that Russia is trying in every possible way to drag Belarus into an open war or may try to use this direction for a second invasion," the SBS spokesman concluded.