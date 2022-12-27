Difficult winter awaits Ukrainians, US and its allies will do everything to protect its infrastructure, - Blinken said

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the States and allies will do everything to protect and repair Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"We will be with Ukraine as long as it takes. Ukrainians have a tough winter ahead of them, and we will work tirelessly with the G7 and other partners to repair, replace and protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure," he stressed.

