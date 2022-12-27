If Orban really wants peace, he should use his close ties with Russian Federation and persuade it to stop its aggression against Ukraine, - MFA

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbn, once again demonstrated contempt for Ukraine and political short-sightedness.

This is stated in the comment of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"The statements of the Prime Minister of Hungary demonstrate a pathological contempt for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who are resisting Russian aggression, as well as his own political short-sightedness. After all, the defeat of Ukraine in the war, which Viktor Orbán is indirectly calling for, would lead to a direct threat of Russian aggression for Hungary and Hungarians. The Hungarian leader should ask himself whether he wants peace. If the answer is yes, he needs to use his close ties with Moscow so that it stops aggression against Ukraine and withdraws its troops," the ministry emphasizes.

We will remind you that the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, said that the Ukrainians are fighting only thanks to the help of the USA, saying that when the supply of weapons stops, the war will also stop. "Our answer to the question of whether we are on the good or bad side of history is that we are on the Hungarian side of history. ... We support and help Ukraine, we are interested in the survival of a sovereign Ukraine, and we are interested in so that Russia does not pose a threat to the security of Europe. But we are not interested in giving up all our economic relations with Russia," concluded Orban.

