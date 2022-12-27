Despite significant losses in manpower, Russians do not stop offensive actions in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on December 27.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

The message states: "The three hundred and seventh day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure remains throughout Ukraine.

The enemy, despite significant losses in manpower, does not stop offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. Trying to improve the tactical position in the Lyman direction.

The situation remains stable in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

Read more: If Orban really wants peace, he should use his close ties with Russian Federation and persuade it to stop its aggression against Ukraine, - MFA

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, areas of Mefedivka and Vovkivka settlements of the Sumy region, as well as Hlyboke, Staritsa, Ohirtseve, and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Novomlynsk, Dvorichne, Kupyansk, Krokhmalne, Berestove, and Pershotravneve in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka and Kolomiychikha in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, enemy fire was detected near Ploshanka and Dibrova in the Luhansk region and Yampolivka and Hryhorivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultine, Ozarianivka, Mayorsk and New York of the Donetsk region were shelled Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region came under the influence of fire in the Avdiivka region.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the areas of Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Vremivka, and Velika Novosilka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery.

Read more: Difficult winter awaits Ukrainians, US and its allies will do everything to protect its infrastructure, - Blinken said

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired tanks and barrel artillery at Temyrivka, Poltavka, Dorozhnyanka, Novoandriivka, Kamiansky, and Plavni districts of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the civil infrastructure of Antonivka, Kherson region, and the city of Kherson was once again affected by Russian shelling. There are casualties among civilians.

In connection with significant losses of personnel, there is an increase in the number of desertions of Russian servicemen and their leaving combat positions in the Luhansk region. In order to maintain control over the situation, the Russian military leadership increased the number of patrols to detain and return deserters to units.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the control post, 6 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, an ammunition depot, as well as one other important military object within a day.