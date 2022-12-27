29 settlements of Kharkiv region are still occupied, - head of RMA Synehubiv

Evacuation from still captured villages in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region is carried out on request, the authorities and volunteers support communication with the settlements.

Oleg Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Now there are 29 settlements under occupation, which is less than 2% of the territory of the region. We have contact with each of these settlements. Three of them are in the "gray zone" - active military operations are taking place directly on their territory. we react quite quickly in terms of evacuation. There is no mass evacuation there. Those people who wanted to leave have already done so," Sinegubov said.

According to him, stabilization measures are still ongoing in the liberated territories of the region.

Read more: Number of desertions in Russian army is increasing, - General Staff

"Stabilization measures were carried out on the territory, the work is still ongoing. Unfortunately, we still have a large number of criminal proceedings conducted by the National Police, the regional prosecutor's office, and the Security Service," noted the head of the RMA.

We will remind you that after a full-scale invasion of Kharkiv region, Russian troops temporarily captured 32% of the region's territory. Some settlements in the Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts were liberated during the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in May, and almost the entire captured territory (populations of the Chuhuiv, Izium, and Kupiansk districts) was liberated in September-October during a large-scale operation by Ukrainian defenders.