Brussels should do its "homework" in context of Ukraine’s accession to EU, - Berbok

The European Union should deal with internal transformations against the background of potential expansion, in particular, the acceptance of Ukraine into its membership.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbok said this in an interview with the Romanian portal Digi24, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

The head of the German Foreign Ministry called granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union in June a "historic moment".

"Ukrainians also fight every day for the right to freely choose their future. And they see this future in Europe, in the EU. The road there will still be long and, of course, difficult at times, but we are doing everything possible to support Ukraine in the process of harmonizing its legal system and standards with European ones, thus paving the way to EU membership," she noted.

At the same time, Burbok noted that the European Union should also do its "homework".

"It is not enough to hang more new flags on the (EU) Council building in Brussels. We have to think about how we can remain able to act and take decisions in an enlarged Union. This is why we support reforms such as the use of qualified majority voting in more areas." , - explained the head of the German Foreign Ministry.

Back in June, Annalena Berbok spoke out for the reform of the European Union, in particular, the rejection of the principle of unanimity of decision-making in foreign policy, before the bloc's expansion, and also supported Ukraine's entry into the EU.

We will remind you that the Minister of European Affairs of the Government of Austria, Karoline Edtstadler, considers Ukraine's accession to the European Union a real prospect if it continues to follow the path of reforms.