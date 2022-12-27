Lukashenko’s regime sentenced three "rail partisans" to total term of 66 years in prison - Belaruski Gayun

"Rail guerrillas" from Svetlogorsk (Belarus) were convicted for setting fire to a relay cabinet on the railway - thus they tried to prevent the transportation of Russian troops to Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, with reference to human rights activists of Homelskaya Viasna is reported by monitoring group "Belaruski Gayun".

"The so-called Gomel Regional Court convicted the "rail partisans" from Svetlogorsk, who were accused of setting fire to a relay cabinet on the railway transport on the night of February 28 to March 1 to impede the movement of Russian military echelons," the report says.

As noted, Dmytro Ravich was sentenced to 22 years in a reinforced regime colony, Denys Dykun - to 23 years, and Oleg Molchanov - to 21 years in a colony.

