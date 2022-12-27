Success near Kreminna is on AFU side, but we cannot talk about liberation of city - Haidai

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai again denied the information about the de-occupation of Kreminna, but reported some progress of the Ukrainian military near this settlement.

He stated this on the aіr of Radio Svoboda, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"There was such information that even the city of Kreminna was liberated and our troops entered it. Everyone who does not communicate with our military, immediately spread this information everywhere in a patriotic form. In fact, there are quite heavy battles there and even 100-500 meters when they liberate it is very difficult. Everyone who is on the frontline and communicates with the military, understands the situation, understood that this information that the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered Kreminna is unreliable," he said.

At the same time, according to him, the Ukrainian military are successful near Svatove-Kreminna.

Read more: After liberation of territories that were occupied in 2014, it is first necessary to block signals of Russian propaganda, - Haidai

"But they (Russian side - Ed.) have a huge amount of reserves and equipment there. There was time to mine everything. Therefore, every meter is very difficult, but still our troops are moving forward a little bit," added Haidai.

As a reminder, Russian troops occupied Kreminna in Luhansk region in April.

The day before, in his evening address, speaking about the situation at the front, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Bakhmut and Kreminna the areas that require maximum strength and concentration now. Last week, the spokesman for the Eastern Grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, said that Russian troops did not have a "breakthrough success" in Bakhmut, but there were "local movements".