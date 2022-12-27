Due to sanctions, Japan will have difficulties buying liquefied gas from Russia - Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, buyers of Russian liquefied natural gas in Japan may be left without goods. This is due to the fact that the country’s insurance companies refuse to cover the risks of gas transportation due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN.

Starting from January 1, 2023, Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring military risks in the territorial waters of Russia and Ukraine. This decision was made by Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., Sompo Holdings Inc. and MS & AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. It is expected that this decision of insurers will affect the routes of ships, including through the Black and Azov Seas, as well as in the waters off the east of Russia. Experts believe that further disruptions in fuel supplies will create additional difficulties for Japan.

"Any further disruptions in fuel supplies will increase difficulties for resource-poor Japan, which relies heavily on imports, especially from Sakhalin. Tokyo has repeatedly emphasized the importance of Sakhalin-2 in maintaining the country's energy security, especially as demand for heating resources increases in the winter months," the material says.

In this regard, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., a division of Tokio Marine and one of the insurance companies, began negotiations with reinsurers to resume underwriting and received positive feedback.

