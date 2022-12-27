Western partners face difficulties in helping restore Ukraine’s energy system - CNN

According to CNN sources, the repair of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which suffered from Russian missile attacks, is complicated by the shortage of necessary components or incompatibility of those components that can be transferred to Kyiv by Western partners.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

According to CNN, the United States and partners are facing the problem of disrupting the global supply chain of equipment necessary for the repair. Washington is trying to solve this problem together with the private sector. In addition, some of the important components of the power grid repair used in the United States are not compatible in Ukraine, as they are designed to operate in different frequency ranges.

In this regard, the United States hopes that providing additional air defense systems will help Ukraine withstand Russian attacks on critical infrastructure so that equipment provided by Western partners is not destroyed.

In the short term, the U.S. side is trying to determine the location of priority critical infrastructure for the Ukrainian side, which will be used to provide critical services, such as water and heat, even in the event of a blackout.