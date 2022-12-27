Zelensky announced "conversation" with Verkhovna Rada about next year

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced his annual address to the Parliament and named the main topics of the speech

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in his video appeal on 27th of December.

"We are entering the next year and we must maintain a common understanding of our national goals. Of course, it is the liberation of our land from the enemy, as well as the restoration of Ukraine, the return of our people home, further rapprochement of our state with key partners, the opening of new opportunities for Ukraine in the world - all these are the tasks for the nearest future," the President emphasized.

According to him, in his annual address to the Verkhovna Rada, he will present his view on the implementation of the above tasks.

"I want this message to be not a report, but our conversation about the next year," the Head of State added.

Watch more: Next year should be decisive, we are preparing for it, - Zelensky. VIDEO