More than 700 Mariupol defenders from Azovstal are still in Russian captivity

There is an opinion in the Ukrainian society that the history of Azovstal is over and all Azov fighters have been returned home.

This is not true, said Natalia Kravtsova, mother of a prisoner of war, NGO "Council of Wives and Mothers of Defenders of Ukraine "WOMEN OF STEEL", at a briefing "Christmas in captivity" at Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian crisis media center.

"Now thousands of Ukrainian families are living in their own personal hell, having no information about the fate of their relatives who stood up to defend Ukraine and ended up in the hands of the enemy or disappeared. Fortunately, exchanges have started and our fighters are returning to Ukraine. We are grateful to everyone involved in these exchanges for their titanic work. It is positive that at least several people are exchanged for Azovstal defenders. But among them there are no fighters of the "Azov" regiment, to which Russians have a special attitude. There is an opinion in the society that the history of "Azovstal" is over, all the "Azovs" have been returned or only they are being returned. This is not true. Currently, more than 700 Azov fighters have been in Russian captivity for eight months," said Kravtsova.

