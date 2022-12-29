Danilov on Belarus’ participation in war: "Actions show that there is no final agreement yet"

Belarus probably has not yet agreed to Russia’s demands for direct participation in the war against Ukraine, but Moscow may continue its pressure.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said this in an interview with Kyivpost, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to Danilov, now the Ukrainian side is looking at the actions of Belarus in the issue of possible direct participation in the war.

"The actions show that there is no final agreement yet. But this does not mean that Putin (Russian President Vladimir Putin - Ed.) will not continue attempts to put pressure on Lukashenko (Belarusian regime leader Alexander Lukashenko - Ed.)," he said.

Danilov stressed that it is not the first time that Putin wants to involve Lukashenko in a "bloody meat grinder". But the Belarusian dictator understands that "if he goes for it, he will be finished and very soon. No one in Ukraine, Belarus or other countries of the world will forgive him for this."

"I can say that Belarus and Russia have completely different views. These are different nations, although Russia says they are fraternal," Danilov added.