US considering supplying Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles - Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, the US is considering the transfer of Bradley combat vehicles to Ukraine, but the final decision has not yet been made.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to LIGА.

Bloomberg sources claim that the US government is considering sending Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine as part of an additional military support package.

No final decision has been made yet, one of the sources said. When the vehicles will be put into service is also unclear, others said.

Former White House defense budget analyst Mark Kanchian, who now works at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the Bradley would provide a significant boost to ground troops because "it's essentially a light tank."

"Unlike the previously provided M113s, the Bradley is well armed with a powerful 25mm cannon and TOW anti-tank missiles. The U.S. has many Bradley vehicles, although some of them are outdated and need modernization, so stocks are not a problem," he said. However, the expert stressed that in case of transferring Bradley to Ukraine, it will take several months to put them into service, as it will be necessary to train crews and maintenance personnel.

Read more: US will equip Ukrainian HIMARS with IFATDS fire control systems - media

"The Bradley will be a significant improvement over current Ukrainian combat vehicles," said retired U.S. General David Perkins. According to him, the Bradley is "more than a worthy opponent" for Russia's BMPs and its T-72 tanks.

The Bradley is the main infantry fighting vehicle in service with the US Army's mechanized forces. The BMP is designed to transport infantry units on the battlefield, fight from the vehicle and provide fire support.