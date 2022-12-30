Enemy has not abandoned crazy idea to seize Donetsk region on New Year’s Eve, - Zelensky

The situation at the front remains unchanged, the hottest is in Donetsk region, which Russians are trying to capture by the end of this year.

This was stated in video appeal by President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The situation on the frontline has not changed significantly over the last day. Bakhmut, Soledar and the entire line in Donetsk region are the most hotly contested. The enemy has not abandoned the crazy idea to capture Donetsk region. Now they set themselves a task - for the New Year," Zelensky said.

The President thanked the Ukrainian defenders who have been proving to the Russian invaders for a month that "we will set and achieve goals on our land".

