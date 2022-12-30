As result of night attack by drones, administrative building in Holosiivsky district of Kyiv was partially destroyed, - KCMA

As a result of an attack by a UAV of the "Shahed" type at night in the capital, an administrative building in the Holosiivsky district was partially destroyed.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on the Telegram channel.

"One of the "Shahed" barrage munitions hit the administrative building in the Holosiiv district of the capital, as a result of which the building was partially destroyed, and the windows in the residential building were also damaged," the report said.

It is noted that there is currently no information about the victims. The data is being verified.

In total, 5 drones were recorded in the airspace of Kyiv.

"The anti-aircraft defense forces hit all targets," the KCMA said.

See more: Consequences of missile attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS