Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 105,250 people (+609 per day), 3,026 tanks, 2,010 artillery systems, 6,059 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of December 3 are approximately 105,250 people.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.12 are approximately:

personnel - about 105,250 (+690) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3026 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6059 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 2010 (+6) units,

MLRS - 423 (+5) units,

air defense equipment - 212 (+0) units,

aircraft - 283 (+0) units,

helicopters - 268 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1740 (+23),

cruise missiles - 711 (+58),

warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4683 (+8) units,

special equipment - 180 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions," the report says.