In West, only sect "saving Russia’s face" remains, everything is already understood about Putin - Kuleba

In the West, there are no longer any supporters of the idea of "saving the face" of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. However, there are those who want to "save Russia’s face".

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Only the ``saving Russia's face'' sect remained. But they already understood everything about Putin. This is a marginal sect, but it still exists, because of the prism of "we still want to live with them", "they will not disappear anywhere", etc., - explained the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"For me, the most important thing now is not so much to overcome this sect but to establish in my partners the understanding that no matter what the government in Russia is, Russia will not change in its essence.

This should stop a much wider circle of people who believe that it is possible to turn Russia into a liberal, democratic country. And it's actually much more important to overcome that narrative. And agree with the thesis that Russia is what it is, and our task is not to turn an orc into an elf but to extinguish this aggression.

And to create such conditions under which the expansion of Russia will become impossible. That is, from an aggressive-authoritarian country, it should become simply an authoritarian, conservative country. They must be pushed into their borders and locked up. Let them live in their autarky, under their tsar-father, as long as they don't attack anyone," Kuleba added.

Read more: There were people in Europe who were waiting for our defeat, now we are great friends - Kuleba