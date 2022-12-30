During yesterday’s massive shelling, air defense forces destroyed 58 of 70 Russian cruise missiles, - Air Force

Ukrainian defenders from the Air Force destroyed 58 enemy cruise missiles during yesterday’s massive shelling.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to detailed information, during yesterday's massive missile attack by the Russian occupying forces, 58 out of 70 cruise missiles were destroyed. In addition, three reconnaissance UAVs and a Mi-8 helicopter were destroyed by the air defense of the Air Force in the eastern direction.

Another drone - "Orlan-10" was destroyed in the Kyiv region during a missile attack. The occupiers planned to use UAVs to carry out aerial reconnaissance and identify the positions of Ukrainian air defense forces," the report says.

Citizens are urged not to publish data on shelling, air defense positions, and other sensitive information that the enemy will surely use for subsequent attacks.

