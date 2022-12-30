In energy system, power deficit is at same level as before previous massive Russian missile attack, - "Ukrenergo"

The power deficit in the power system as of 11:00 is at the same level as before the tenth massive Russian missile attack.

As reported by Censor.NET, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported this on Facebook.

"As of December 30, the power system deficit is at the same level as before the 10th massive Russian missile attack.

"Thanks to the professional actions of the dispatch center of Ukrenergo, the consequences of damage had a much smaller impact on the operation of the power system than the enemy expected," the message says.

It is noted that the power system is returning to normal operation as planned. Power generation by generation continues.

At the same time, the situation in the southern and eastern regions remains difficult as a result of hits to some energy facilities. Repair crews, together with generation and oblenergo, are working on repairing the damage.

Consumption limits have been established for all areas, exceeding which leads to the need for emergency shutdowns.

