Occupiers shelled Semenivka in Chernihiv region with barrel artillery, electricity went out in city, one person died

During the announcement of an air alert for almost all of Ukraine, the occupiers shelled the city of Semenivka in the Chernihiv region with barrel artillery.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The Chernihiv region, Semenivka.

The occupiers shelled the settlement, presumably using barrel artillery. Three arrivals were recorded.

Electricity has gone out in the city.

So far, 1 dead person is known. The information is being clarified," the message reads.

