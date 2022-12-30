Kyiv returns to stabilization shutdown schedules, - DTEK

Power engineers managed to stabilize the electricity situation in Kyiv.

This was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET reports.



As noted, with the joint efforts of the energy companies, they managed to carry out technical works, which allowed to stabilize the situation in Kyiv.



"Today we are returning to the schedules of stabilization shutdowns posted on the website. We will be able to adhere to them if there are no new attacks," the message says.

