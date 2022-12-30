3.4 thousand Ukrainians are in captivity, another 15 thousand are considered missing

About 3,400 Ukrainian servicemen are currently in captivity, another 15,000 people are missing.

This was reported by Alyona Verbytska, the President's Commissioner for the Rights of Defenders of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

"We don't know what happened to them (the missing). Are they also Russian prisoners of war, were they forcibly removed from the territories occupied by Russia, or perhaps they were killed a long time ago. Such uncertainty is especially difficult for relatives," said Verbytska.

She emphasized that the Russian Federation denies the Red Cross access to prisoner of war camps and systematically violates the Geneva Convention.

