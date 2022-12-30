Among current leaders of Europe, Putin congratulated only head of Serbia Vučić and prime minister of Hungary Orban on New Year

Among the current European leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent New Year’s greetings only to Serbian President Oleksandr Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

Journalists asked Putin's press secretary Dmytro Peskov whether the president of the Russian Federation would congratulate the presidents of the USA and France, as well as the chancellor of Germany, on the New Year.

"No, it won't be. These visas of ours don't send any greetings themselves. We actually have no contact with them now. And given the unfriendly actions they take on a regular basis, the president will not greet them," Peskov explained.

Among Putin's other addressees are Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Syrian President Bashar Assad, Turkish President Recep Erdogan, as well as some former heads of state, including Silvio Berlusconi, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and Gerhard Schroeder.