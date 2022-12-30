Putin understands that Russia has big problems and is trying to diffuse responsibility, - Budanov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin understands that Russia has big problems, and therefore he and his entourage are trying to absolve themselves of responsibility for the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with the ВВС, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the information conveyed to the Russian leadership is usually highly embellished and altered so that the Kremlin can perceive it in a familiar format.

"They do not have objective information, but as of now, they understand that the problems are very big. This is precisely related to the change in the rhetoric of officials, who in their speeches try to remove responsibility from themselves and shift it to others," said Budanov.

He noted that Russian high-ranking officials are trying to shift the focus to collegiality from the rhetoric about personal decision-making.

Watch more: Monument to Pushkin was demolished in Kramatorsk. PHOTOS

The intelligence officer said that criticism of Putin is growing, and the threat to his regime is very great.

"Manifestations of this are available. Even in official propaganda programs, the rhetoric is changing — from "Kyiv in three days" and "the whole world into radioactive ash" to "we would not lose and save our lives when everything changes," he summarized.