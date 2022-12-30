During week, marines destroyed 87 occupiers, 1 tank, 2 IFVs, 2 self-propelled guns and 2 ammunition caches. INFOGRAPHICS

Servicemen of the military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the groups continue to give a worthy rebuff to the aggressor.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to the updated data, in the period from 12/22/2022 to 12/29/2022, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 87 occupiers, tanks - 1, IFV - 2, self-propelled artillery - 2, trailed artillery - 1, automotive equipment - 2, as well as 2 warehouses with ammunition," the message reads.

