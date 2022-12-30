Russians kidnapped 30 mayors, 7 of them disappeared, - Klitschko

Vitaliy Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv and head of the Association of Cities of Ukraine, said that the Russian occupiers kidnapped 30 mayors of Ukrainian cities, 7 of them are considered missing.

Klitschko said this in an interview with The Spiegel, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

In particular, Klitschko was asked if he was a target of Russian saboteurs, he replied: "Of course. Mayors were targets everywhere. The Russians tried to arrest mayors and use various methods to force them to cooperate. More than 30 mayors were kidnapped across the country, who remained in their communities Seven of them are considered missing."

Read more: Russian occupiers continue offensive operations in Lyman and Bakhmut directions, - General Staff

Klitschko also criticized the actions of the authorities. He complained that the government did not give a clear answer to local officials on whether to leave their town in the event of a potential occupation or not.

"The situation was difficult: if you stay with your community, you are a traitor... We asked the government several times to give instructions: stay or evacuate? But we did not receive a clear answer," he emphasized.