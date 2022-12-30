Backup power supply line to Zaporizhzhia NPP was damaged by shelling, - IAEA

On December 29, during the shelling, the backup power supply line to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was damaged.

This was announced by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The 330 kV reserve power transmission line "Ferosplavna 1" to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine was disconnected on the evening of December 29 due to damage caused by shelling in the territory controlled by Ukraine on the right bank of the Dnieper. "Ferosplavna 1" was the last functioning back-up power transmission line of the ZNPP, and it is vital that it be restored as soon as possible," said Grossi.

The IAEA clarified that the degree of damage to the power line is not yet clear, but its repair work is already underway.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, which has all six reactors shut down, continues to receive electricity needed for reactor cooling and other critical nuclear safety functions from the only remaining operational 750-kV external transmission line from the four previously existing transmission lines, the agency said.

Although there has been no shelling directly at the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant since last month, IAEA experts reported that on Friday they heard the sounds of loud explosions, apparently coming from a distance of several hundred meters from the facility, which is located in the area of the water channel, which connects the adjacent Zaporizhzhia TPP with the Dnipro River.

At the ZNPP, the IAEA group also reported that four more mobile diesel boilers started operating last week, as a result of which eight of the nine such boilers delivered to the ZNPP with a capacity from 1 to 6.5 MW are already in operation. In total, nine boiler houses will produce about 34 MW of heat for the ZNPP site and the city of Enerhodar.