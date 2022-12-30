Ukraine has provided itself with food for next year - Shmyhal

Ukraine has definitely provided itself with food for the next year.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting on Friday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We will continue to support the agricultural sector, which has also shown incredible resilience. We have provided UAH 80 billion to 38 thousand of our farmers during these months of war. We helped to conduct the most difficult sowing campaign in the history of Ukraine on time. Thanks to this, we have already harvested more than 60 million tons of crops. And Ukraine has definitely provided itself with food for the next year," Shmyhal said.

According to him, due to the "grain initiative", 15 million tons of products were exported, and more than 10 million tons were exported through the Danube ports of Ukraine.