Ministry of Digital Transformation: 1577 drones purchased within "Army of Drones" project, 928 of them are already in service

Within the framework of the "Army of Drones" project, the state authorities have purchased 1577 drones, 928 of which have already been handed over to the defenders of Ukraine.

This was stated by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"As part of the project, the Ministry of Defense, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine and other agencies have already purchased 1577 drones. Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world have donated to each of them through UNITED24," Fedorov said.

According to him, 928 of the purchased drones of the "Army of Drones" are already helping the defenders of Ukraine to fight the Russian invaders.

The Army of Drones project was created with the participation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation on July 1, 2022. Within the framework of the project, it is planned to purchase and repair drones at the expense of donated funds, as well as training courses on their handling.