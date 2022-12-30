Ukraine has received over $31 billion of international aid since February, - Shmyhal

Since February, Ukraine has received over $31 billion in aid from international partners.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting on Friday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"During this year, we have repeatedly said that battles are won by armies, and wars are won by economies. We managed to maintain stability in the financial, banking and economic spheres. We managed to finance all key budget expenditures," Shmyhal stressed.

According to him, the authorities did not delay the payment of pensions, salaries to doctors or teachers. Every week it has been and is holding constant negotiations to mobilize more support for Ukraine, Shmyhal noted, adding that over $31 billion has already been raised from partners in 10 months.

"Next year we also understand how we will finance the budget and recovery and what we need for this," the Prime Minister added.

"International support has become extremely important. At the same time, it should be understood that 2/3 of all the funds we received in the budget were our internal resources. Payment of taxes, duties, purchase of bonds by each of us," the Head of Government summed up.